TOPEKA (KSNT) – The governor is shutting down all state buildings in Shawnee County Thursday and Friday, giving employees an extended holiday break.

An anticipated winter storm Thursday and cold temperatures Friday are prompting the state, the county and many others to shut down early for the holiday weekend.

“Please exercise extreme caution if traveling for the holiday weekend, give road crews enough space to do their jobs safely, and stay safe and warm,” Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan., said in a news release.

Because of problems with the roads expected this weekend, the governor also announced Julie Lorenz would stay on as secretary of the Department of Transportation until Sunday when Calvin Reed will become acting secretary.