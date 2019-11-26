Winter storm shuts down US-36, blankets I-70 from Kansas to Colorado

The KanDrive road condition map, as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. A KanDrive camera shows conditions on I-70 east of Kanorado.

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNT) – A winter storm has shut down two highways Tuesday morning in Northwest Kansas, restricting westbound travel before Thanksgiving.

KanDrive issued an alert that the storm closed I-70 at Burlington, Colo. as well as US-36 at St. Francis, Kan. The KanDrive road map also reported I-70, U-40 and K-27 on the Kansas side have all been completely covered by snow and ice on routes to Colorado and Nebraska.

KanDrive Road Condition Map, Nov. 26.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has asked people in the state to avoid traveling westbound, as the winter storm continues moving in from Colorado.

Road conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate in the next 1-2 hours. If you are traveling westbound, consider stopping now. Parking and accommodations are limited the farther west you travel. Condition and closure updates available at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. #kswx https://t.co/CyAz9bhjhY — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) November 26, 2019

