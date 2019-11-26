Winter storm shuts down US-36, blankets I-70 from Kansas to Colorado

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNT) – A winter storm has shut down two highways Tuesday morning in Northwest Kansas, restricting westbound travel before Thanksgiving.
KanDrive issued an alert that the storm closed I-70 at Burlington, Colo. as well as US-36 at St. Francis, Kan. The KanDrive road map also reported I-70, U-40 and K-27 on the Kansas side have all been completely covered by snow and ice on routes to Colorado and Nebraska.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has asked people in the state to avoid traveling westbound, as the winter storm continues moving in from Colorado.
