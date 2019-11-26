Winter storm shuts down US-36, blankets I-70 from Kansas to Colorado

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The KanDrive road condition map, as of 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. A KanDrive camera shows conditions on I-70 east of Kanorado.

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNT) – A winter storm has shut down two highways Tuesday morning in Northwest Kansas, restricting westbound travel before Thanksgiving.

KanDrive issued an alert that the storm closed I-70 at Burlington, Colo. as well as US-36 at St. Francis, Kan. The KanDrive road map also reported I-70, U-40 and K-27 on the Kansas side have all been completely covered by snow and ice on routes to Colorado and Nebraska.

KanDrive Road Condition Map, Nov. 26.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has asked people in the state to avoid traveling westbound, as the winter storm continues moving in from Colorado.

Follow KSNT News for weather updates and track snow movement on our interactive radar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories