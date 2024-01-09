TOPEKA (KSNT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) updated its hazardous weather outlook on Tuesday.

Large portions of northeast Kansas are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories from the NWS. Under a winter storm warning there is high confidence that a storm will produce heavy snow, sleet or freezing rain and cause significant impacts, according to the NWS.

Winter storm watches are less critical but can still see heavy snow, sleet and freezing rains, according to the NWS.

The following counties are currently under a winter storm warning until noon:

Republic

Washington

Marshall

Nemaha

Brown

Cloud

Clay

Riley

Pottawatomie

Jackson

Jefferson

Ottawa

Dickinson

Geary

Morris

Wabaunsee

Shawnee

Douglas

Lyon

Osage

An additional one to two inches of snow may accumulate with bigger concerns being the combination of snow and strong winds. Wind gusts around 45 mph may blow snow even after it stops falling, according to the NWS.

Franklin, Coffey and Anderson counties are currently under a winter weather advisory until noon. Similar conditions may impact the counties under a winter weather advisory, according to the NWS.

“The snow showers are continuing to taper off and exit the area this morning, and they should move out of Northeast Kansas no later than noon,” KSNT News Meteorologist Becky Taylor said. “Blowing and drifting of snow will still be a concern even after the snow ends with wind gusts around 40-45mph expected through the afternoon. On top of that, temperatures are falling into the mid 20s, so the slushy/wet roadways that we saw earlier this morning, will likely freeze under those conditions.”

