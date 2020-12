TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The City of Topeka says it recently condemned the White Lakes mall building before Tuesday morning's fire, after past citations went unfixed.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said Topeka firefighters haven't determined the cause of the mall fire yet, but crews are investigating at this time. She also said the mall's structure was in good condition, "with no threat of collapse or even serious deterioration" before the fire. However, KSNT's drone video of the fire shows a portion of the roof collapsed in.