TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland is closed Sunday for a second night in a row due to icy conditions.

Snowy conditions Saturday also forced them to close for the night. They had expected to reopen Sunday, but TARC Development Director Mandi Wells says an evening refreeze made the roads too icy for visitors.

Winter Wonderland TARC’s largest fundraiser of the year. In addition to its two-mile course, the event offers TARC Winter Wonderland apparel for sale on its website. All proceeds from shirt sales will benefit TARC.

Winter Wonderland will reopen Tuesday if weather permits.