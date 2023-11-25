TOPEKA (KSNT) – After just its third day of being open for the 2023 season, Winter Wonderland is closing up shop tonight due to winter weather.

TARC Development Director Mandi Wells tells 27 News Saturday’s snowfall has made the course unsafe for visitors. Because Winter Wonderland is a two-mile drive-through display of lights, Wells said the decision was in the best interest of visitors.

This isn’t the first time the attraction has had to close due to snow. However, this is TARC’s largest fundraiser of the year. Wells hopes being closed for one day doesn’t have too much of an impact on the program.

Wells says the current plan is to open Winter Wonderland back up tomorrow if the weather permits.

Those interested in attending can look for updates on tomorrow’s status on Winter Wonderland’s Facebook page or winterwonderlandtopeka.com. The event runs until Dec. 31.