Winter Wonderland closes tonight, TARC seeing numbers close to 2019

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland is closing Friday night and TARC said it is seeing attendance numbers close to what the group saw in 2019.

Development Director Sherry Lundry told KSNT News that around 11,000 vehicles have visited the popular light display since it opened in November. That is a large dip from the record 16,875 vehicles that drove through Winter Wonderland last year.

“2020 was an exception in terms of people wanting to get out and not be cooped up any longer,” Lundry said. “We knew this would be more of a typical year. We’re still happy with what we’re seeing and donations are up so that’s the bottom line.”

Lundry said they saw around 800 vehicles during the busiest nights this season. She said they expect to see 200 to 300 vehicles during the final night.

Winter Wonderland is open from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday night at Lake Shawnee. There is a suggested donation of $10 for a car and $20 for a bus.