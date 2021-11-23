Winter Wonderland lighting up Lake Shawnee starting Wednesday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland is getting ready to make the holiday season more merry and bright. The popular drive-thru holiday light display is opening at Lake Shawnee Wednesday night.

The event serves as an annual fundraiser for TARC. TARC is a non-profit that supports more than 2,500 children, families, and adults with intellectual, developmental, and related disabilities in Shawnee County.

Development Director Sherry Lundry said drivers will notice new displays at Winter Wonderland this year.

“We do have a brand new tunnel. It’s amazing,” Lundry said. “It looks really really good, so I think people will be interested in that and we also have some additions to the train scene. It has become a holiday tradition for folks and most of them come at least once or even multiple times a year.”

Last year was a record-breaking year for Winter Wonderland. Lundry said the event raised around $248,000 after expenses. She said they are hoping to continue growing this year. Winter Wonderland has a suggested donation of $10 for a vehicle and $20 for a bus.

Winter Wonderland will launch with a lighting ceremony Wednesday night. Chief Stormtrack Meteorologist Matt Miller will take part in the festivities, which will be broadcast live on KSNT News at 6.

After the ceremony, the light display will be open every night from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.