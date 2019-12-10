Winter Wonderland needs more visitors, support ahead of record year for TARC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland, the annual holiday light show at Lake Shawnee, is seeing less visitors than usual. More than 2,300 cars and buses have gone through the show so far this year. While that may seem like a big number, this is less than previous years at this point.

Weather and timing has been an issue for Winter Wonderland. The show had to shut down on its third night due to rain. The show opens the Wednesday before Thanksgiving each year, but since Thanksgiving was late in the month this year this meant less time for fundraising.

This comes as TARC, the organization behind Winter Wonderland, is on track to help more people than ever before. TARC helps children, families and adults with disabilities. This year, the organization is set to provide services for more than 900 children and families.

Winter Wonderland is open every night from 6 pm to 10 pm at 3435 SE East Edge Road at Lake Shawnee in Topeka. The show runs through New Years Eve. There is a suggested donation of $10 per car or $20 per bus at the gate.