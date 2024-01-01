TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the year comes to a close, so does a Topeka light show.

Winter Wonderland is officially over, as the new year comes. This winter season was the 26th Winter Wonderland that TARC Inc. has hosted at Shawnee Lake with some impressive numbers.

A spokeswoman with TARC told 27 News there were 133 cars that visited the two-mile drive-thru holiday light display. To wrap up the 2023 season, TARC counted 8,957 cars that made their way through the display.

The funds raised from the event help TARC to continue to provide excellent service, support, and advocacy to 2,500 children, families, and adults in Topeka & Shawnee County with developmental, intellectual, and related disabilities and delays.