WINTER WONDERLAND: TARC fundraiser kicks off Wednesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Winter Wonderland kicks off at Lake Shawnee in Topeka on Wednesday night. The holiday tradition serves as the main fundraiser for TARC, a group that helps people with a variety of disabilities.

“Everything from physical therapy, speech language pathology, occupational therapy, early education specialists, family specialists,” said Development Director Sherry Lundry. “We try to get them to live their best life regardless of their diagnosis.”

Lundry says they are hoping to raise $200 thousand through this year’s event. The suggested donation is $10 per vehicle.

Winter Wonderland is kicking off Wednesday night at 6 pm at 3435 SE East Edge Rd at Lake Shawnee in Topeka. KSNT News Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will be there to kick off the holiday cheer.

Winter Wonderland will run every night from 6 pm to 10 pm through New Years Eve.