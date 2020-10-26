Wintry conditions create icy conditions for morning commuters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident on Highway 24 westbound around 7:15 a.m., just west of Menoken Road slowed down traffic while it was cleaned up.

The first wintry mix to hit Topeka for the 2020-21 winter created icy conditions that may have contributed to several accidents locally. An accident on I-470 near Fairlawn Road also stalled traffic.

Updated snow forecast for today

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked the accident.

A couple rounds of snow will be possible today: one this morning and another for the afternoon and evening.