With more blackouts possible, here’s the warming shelters opening in Northeast Kansas

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – With temperatures projected below freezing and the Kansas Corporation Commission reporting the possibility of more controlled power outages, businesses across our viewing area have opened warming shelters for those who need a place to get out of the cold.

EMPORIA

The City of Emporia is using White Auditorium at 111 E. 6th Ave. as a warming station from 5 p.m. Feb. 15 to 8 a.m. Feb. 16. The city said people should enter from the 6th Street entrance on the north side of the building.

The Emporia Recreation Center will be open and offering its facility as a warming station from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Friday, Feb. 19.

MANHATTAN

The Four Points Sheraton in Manhattan opened one of its conference rooms as a warming center Monday night.

The room dedicated for people to warm up in will be open 24 hours a day at the hotel located at 530 Richards Drive.

People wanting to take advantage of the warming center are asked to enter through the main doors or use the conference center entrance to the west.

Social distancing and masks will be required for those who stay in the group shelter area.

Chairs will be provided for those warming up inside. The hotel is offering rooms at a reduced rate for those who need to stay longer.

People may contact the hotel by phone at 785-539-5311 for more information.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY

Pottawatomie County Emergency Operations Center said it’s making plans for short-term warming stations throughout the county. People are encouraged to bring their own refreshments as the only things guaranteed at the warming stations are a restroom and place to stay warm.

TOPEKA

The Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th St. will be open as a warming center every day for the rest of the winter if temperatures dip to 20 degrees or below. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Everyone who uses the warming center will get a bag containing water, light snacks and cold weather safety information.

Fellowship Hi-Crest at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd. will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17. The warming center will offer blankets while supplies last.

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as we learn about more warming shelters.