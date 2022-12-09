MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Just about everyone knows someone who is sick right now, but is it the flu, COVID-19, or RSV?

They’re all on the rise this holiday season and Riley County is making it easy for you to find out.

Riley County will test you for all three at the county’s mobile COVID-19 testing site outside of the health department, and there is no cost to you.

“We’re seeing high numbers of the Flu and RSV, mixed in with a little bit of COVID and we’ll definitely probably see more after the holidays, so we decided this would be a good option for community members to come over and test for free, and it’s quick, easy, and you can get your results within minutes,” said Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs.

The testing starts Monday December 12th, and it will be open weekdays from 8AM-1PM, and all you have to do is schedule an appointment on the county’s website.