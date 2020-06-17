With warmer weather comes pesky mosquitoes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Now that it’s getting warmer outside, you’ve probably already had to start fending off those pesky mosquitoes.

Terry Fritz who is the owner of Mosquito Joe Topeka-Lawrence offered some advice on how to keep them away this summer.

First, he recommends getting your house treated to keep biting or stinging insects away. Next, make sure your yard is well maintained.

When it rains, look for things like toys or playsets where water may be pooled up. You’ll want to get the water out of there to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs.

While they don’t pose a major threat, Fritz said they shouldn’t be overlooked.

“We don’t try to scare people, but it is something to be aware of,” Fritz said. “Of course, it’s just the nuisance factor that they also don’t like, but you don’t want to overlook the fact that they can carry a great variety of diseases that can be contracted either by people or pets.”

Fritz said mosquitoes only need about a bottle cap size amount of water to lay eggs so it’s really important to dump out any water you see pooling up.

If you’re outdoors somewhere other than your home, he said things like bug spray and traps will work.

But if you’re looking for that relief for when you’re outside at your home, then getting it treated regularly is more of a long term solution.