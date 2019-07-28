With wide variety of activities, the Riley County fair offers something for everyone

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — From a carnival to animals and competitions, the Riley County fair has it all.

While most people come to hang out and enjoy the festivities, others come for different reasons.



Rick Anderson comes to educate.



He’s a local beekeeper and has a booth at the fair that allows people to get up close and personal to learn about bees.



“We explain the different parts of the hive, what parts contain the honey the brood and what all is going on with it,” said Anderson. “It’s very popular. We have people around us all the time.”



For Kaden Anderson, it’s the competitions that draw him to the fair.



“Just the feeling of getting out there showing people what I’ve got,” said Anderson. “I just love doing it.”



He competde in several categories, from photography to baking and showing off his bucket calf.

This year’s Riley County fair king Jonathan Hoepner comes to the fair to do a little bit of everything.



“My favorite part has to be coming here, catching up with my friends, having fun here, while also taking it seriously in the fact that I do my projects,” said Hoepner.



One of those projects is the dog expo put on by the Riley County 4-H Kennel Club, a group that trains their dogs for competitions.



Regardless of what brings you to the fair, you’re bound to find something to enjoy.​

The fair began on Thursday and will wrap up on Monday, July 29. For the full list of events, click HERE.