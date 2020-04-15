Wizard of Oz mural created in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’ve driven in the area the past couple of days, you might have noticed a new mural in downtown Topeka.

The Kansas Ballet Company partnered with Capitol Federal to create the community mural project at 723 SE Quincy. The project features local NOTO artist Jennifer Bohlander. She created a masterpiece with the characters from “The Wizard of Oz”.

“With this whole coronavirus going on and people stuck in their homes, we’re excited for something to do once the pandemic has ended,” Tom Hagen, with Capitol Federal corporate communications, said. “People can get out, enjoy, interact once again and that’s what this mural is about…bringing people together and giving them an opportunity to have some fun and to enjoy and be proud of the state they’re from.”

The mural is located on the east side of the Capitol Federal parking garage.