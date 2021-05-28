Wolfe’s Camera Shop in Topeka closing after 97 years in business

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wolfe’s Camera Shop in Topeka announced Friday they are closing their doors.

A spokesperson for the business told KSNT News this was after 97 years in business. Rumors have circulated in the past few years on whether or not they would shutter their doors, with CEO Mike Worswick saying in January 2020 that Wolfe’s was looking into selling their buildings downtown.

“Wolfe’s has offered to remain a tenant for a period of time following the sale,” Worswick said. “Once the sale is complete, Wolfe’s will have decisions to make. We could move to a different location, sell our business to another company or close the store.”

Worswick later told KSNT News in May 2020 that the business had changed its mind about selling the building.

“Any plan for the sale of the buildings where Wolfe’s is located evaporated with the economic issues related to the pandemic,” Worswick said.