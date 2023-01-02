TOPEKA (KSNT) – One woman is dead after suffering injuries in a house fire last week.

Alan Stahl, a spokesman for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Shantell R. Spranger, 20, died of her injuries following a house fire in the 1200 block of Southwest Lincoln Ave. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Spranger was hospitalized on Dec. 26 when the home she was in caught on fire at 6:03 p.m. One other person inside the home also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The TFD said there were several people were inside the home when the fire started. The fire originated from a bedroom on the second floor. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damages with $20,000 associated with structure damage and $10,000 to content loss, according to the TFD.