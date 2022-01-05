Woman accidentally shot by child in Wamego

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A woman is in critical condition recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest after a juvenile accidentally shot her Wednesday morning, according to the Wamego Police Department.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wamgego Police Department responded to the home at 105 East Valley at 8:22 a.m. and found the woman with the gunshot wound.

She was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka in critical condition.

Deputies released a report saying a child who lives in the home shot the handgun, accidentally hitting the woman.