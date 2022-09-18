TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for theft after an incident on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged down by a woman.

The caller continued driving home and notified law enforcement. When he arrived at his residence, the caller began unloading horses, when he said someone stole his truck and drove away with several of his horses still inside.

The caller was able to catch up to the driver nearby and notified law enforcement of their location. Deputies booked Brianna Nowak, 35, into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. She was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of all other.

All the horses were accounted for and no one was harmed. The incident is still under investigation.