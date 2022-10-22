OGDEN (KSNT) – A 76-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a overnight shooting in Ogden.

The Riley County Communications Center received a call from a woman stating she had shot her husband around 9 p.m. Friday, Riley County Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 75-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in the 600 block of Elm St. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and later life-flighted to another hospital for further treatment.

Bernice Farmer, 76, of Ogden, was arrested in connection to the shooting for attempted second-degree murder; unintentional but reckless, around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Farmer remains in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond. RCPD is still investigation the shooting.

