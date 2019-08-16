Woman arrested for throwing coffee on officer, harassing people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a woman Friday morning for battery on a law enforcement officer in downtown Topeka.

Topeka police said just before 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of a woman harassing pedestrians in between the 700 and 900 blocks of South Kansas Avenue.

A TPD officer made contact with the woman at 8th & Kansas. That’s when she threw iced coffee in the officer’s face. The officer then arrested her for battery.

Neither the woman nor the officer were hurt in this incident.

