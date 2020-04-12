Woman arrested in connection with Easter burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was arrested on Easter in connection with a burglary that happened earlier in the morning.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill said around 4:30 in the morning on Sunday they got a call from someone about a suspicious driver parked in the driveway of a home on Southwest Valencia Road. The caller said they also heard tapping on a window.

Deputies found 35-year-old Theresa Miller when they got to the scene. They arrested her and charged her with burglary and theft.

No details were provided about what Miller allegedly stole.

