Woman associated with Johnson County Community College tests positive for coronavirus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced on Saturday that a woman has tested positive for coronavirus. This is the 5th case in Johnson County and the 7th case in Kansas.

They said this latest person is a woman in her 50s that is associated with Johnson County Community College. This case is the first known case in Johnson County of local transmission.

The woman is currently in the hospital and doing well. Her family is in quarantine.

They determined the woman had the virus through testing sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Laboratories. These results will be verified by the CDC lab.

JCDHE said they are working to identify any close contacts of the woman. Those that were exposed will be contacted by JCDHE as soon as possible.

“It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. The local transmission has been expected, most people with mild symptoms will recover in a short amount of time” Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director, said.