Woman catches burglar in the act in east Topeka, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was arrested Monday for attempted burglary after a woman caught him in her home in east Topeka.

Topeka Police Sgt. Schulmeister said around 4 p.m. Monday, a woman came home to her house in the 400 block of Southeast Leland Street and tried to go inside her house through a side door which she left unlocked. The side door was locked so she went around and went though her front door, and saw a young man inside of her house.

The woman ran away and the man chased her. She ran into neighbors who called the police and the man ran back inside of her house, according to Sgt. Schulmeister.

When police got to the scene, they said they saw the man standing in front of her home. When he saw officers he ran back inside.

After about an hour of trying to get him to come out, officers broke down the door to get inside and arrested him.

Police said they believe this was an attempted burglary. The woman said she didn’t know the burglar, but neighbors recognized him, according to Sgt. Schulmeister.

Police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name yet.