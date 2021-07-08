Woman charged with killing teen in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Daisha Butler.

Kagay announced that his office has charged Butler with first-degree murder. Butler remains in custody with bond set at $1 million. Her case is set for a scheduling conference at 2:30 p.m. on July 15.

The charges concern last weekend`s murder of 17-year-old Nevaeh Martinez. Police were called to the 1100 block of SW Clay at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting. Officers found a 17-year-old girl in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The following day she was removed from life support and died from her injuries. Daisha Butler was located and taken into custody a little after midnight on July 4.