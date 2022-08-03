TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured.

According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following:

Murder in the first degree, premeditated

Attempted murder in the first degree, premeditated

Aggravated battery

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated endangering a child

A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 12 at 2:30 p.m. A sentence in excess of 50 years is being sought by the District Attorney’s Office.

At 10:22 p.m. on March 26, 2021, officers responded to a call of gunshots at 3121 SE Bryant St. in Topeka. Upon arrival, Craig-Rodriguez was found suffering from one gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Officers also found a second victim with a gunshot wound to her leg and a third victim with multiple lacerations. Both were taken to a local hospital for medical aid.

It was reported that two suspects had arrived at the home armed with a handgun and forced their way into the residence. After shooting two of the victims, the handgun was then used to “pistol-whip” the third victim. The two suspects then fled in a vehicle that was later found to have been involved in a traffic accident near 31st and Adams. When officers arrived at the scene of the accident they found that both suspects had fled the area on foot.

A follow-up investigation revealed that one of the suspects was Borders. Both suspects were taken into custody on March 28, 2021 in Manhattan and charged in Shawnee County.