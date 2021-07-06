Woman dead after crash near Tecumseh

TECUMSEH (KSNT) – One woman is dead after a crash near Tecumseh Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. near Southeast Stubbs Road and Southeast 53rd Street.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 74-year-old woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 and headed east on Southeast 53rd Street. She went to turn north onto Southeast Stubbs Road but didn’t yield at the intersection. That’s when the Toyota was hit by a dump truck headed south, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Toyota, a 54-year-old man, was taken by AMR to a local hospital.

People are asked to avoid the area of Southeast 45th Street, Southeast 61st Street and Southeast Stanley Road at this time.