Woman dies from injuries in I-70 collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka grandmother has died from injuries she suffered in a Friday night crash on I-70 in western Shawnee County.

Douglas and Betty Foutz

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, Douglas and Betty Foutz were traveling home for the night on Friday when the driver of a pickup truck rear ended their car on I-70 and Southwest West Union Road. The accident left Betty Foutz in critical condition.

After their car flipped it went over the guard rail, a 40-foot drop, her granddaughter told KSNT News the night of the accident. The vehicle landed in the creek bedding on the roof of the vehicle.

The driver, Douglas Foutz, made it out of the car with minor injuries and assisted their newly adopted dog, Bella, to safety. Bella was then handed over to firefighters on the scene, but she freed herself from the harness and ran away.

Sadly. Bella the dog was found dead after being hit by a truck.