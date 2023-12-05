MARION (KSNT) – An 18-year-old woman from Herrington died after crashing into a semi-truck trailer in Marion County.

At 6:16 p.m., a 17-year-old man was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang on 190th Street east of Marion. Michelle E. Brasch, 18, was a passenger, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

A 31-year-old from Plano, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck north on U77. The Mustang failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the trailer of the semi-truck, according to the KHP.

Brasch died from the crash. The driver of the Mustang was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the log.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Mustang was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the log.