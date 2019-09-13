Woman dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Junction City gun range

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a gun range in Junction City Thursday evening.

Around 1:30 p.m., Junction City Police Officers responded to Godfrey’s Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply on a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located Audra VonSenden, 26, of Manhattan, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Junction City Fire Department, and at this time there has been no evidence of criminal activity.

This incident remains under investigation and an autopsy will be performed.

Godfry’s Range closed after the death today and will remain closed tomorrow.

The Junction City Police Department has released a statement. On 09-12-2019 at approximately 1330 hours Officers from… Posted by Godfrey's Indoor Ranges and Tactical Supply on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The post stated that they would like you to keep her family, and their employees, in your prayers. They noted that they will post when the range reopens.