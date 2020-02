TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman has died as a result of injuries from a central Topeka fire, the Topeka Fire Department said Monday.

Kristen L. Edmonston, 53, and James W. Edmonston, 65, were hurt when their house caught fire Saturday.

TFD said Kristen died and James remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the fire was ruled as accidental and associated with improper handling of smoking materials.