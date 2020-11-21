Woman faces charges after Saturday morning chase leads to standoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after a brief standoff in north Topeka Saturday morning.

Theresa Cook, 40, is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of NW 16th Street around 11 a.m. to check on an erratic driver. They tried to pull over Cook in a Dodge Caravan, but she refused to stop.

Cook and law enforcement engaged in a brief standoff when the chase stopped in a cornfield near Highway 75, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured and a dog was recovered from the vehicle.

Cook now faces charges of felony flee and elude, interference with law enforcement, trespassing on railroad property, multiple traffic related charges, and more.

This case is under investigation.