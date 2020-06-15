Woman falls asleep, crashes into median on Kansas Turnpike

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the median on I-335 Monday morning, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a reported injury crash around 8:50 a.m. Investigators found the driver from Indiana was traveling south in a 2008 Mazda when she fell asleep, striking the median wall. An ambulance took the driver to Newman Regional Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to Lyon County deputies.