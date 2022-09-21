TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street. The driver drove away going north on S.E. Rice Road at a high rate of speed, according to a release.



The sheriff’s office said the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle in order to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver lost control, crashed through the guardrail, went airborne and came to rest on the north edge of Shunganunga Creek. By the time the deputy made it down to the creek, the female driver was crawling out of the wrecked vehicle, according to a release.

Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was taken into custody. Authorities discovered Wise had a felony warrant for

her arrest out of the State of Missouri and a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest through Shawnee

County.

The vehicle was also reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

Wise received medical attention at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Wise will be charged as a fugitive from justice – arrest prior to requisition, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, speeding, improper turn, failure to signal a turn and failing to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane.