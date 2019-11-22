Woman hit by truck near Forbes Field

UPDATE 11/22: The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department identified the woman that was hit by a truck as 34-year-old Janelle V. M. Martin of Topeka.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A woman was badly hurt after being hit by a truck near Forbes Field in Topeka Thursday night, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 6600 Block of S. Topeka Blvd.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.