TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 23-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after a three-vehicle crash south of Topeka on Tuesday.

At 2:04 p.m., a 25-year-old man from Topeka was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer through an intersection at Southeast 53rd and Southeast Berryton Road, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

A 48-year-old woman from Berryton was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and hit the Ford Explorer. The hit caused the Ford Explorer to collide with a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by a 23-year-old woman from Topeka, according to the log, according to the log.

The 23-year-old was taken to an area hospital with complaints of pain. There was a passenger in the Dodge Grand Caravan who was uninjured, according to the KHP.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the KHP.

