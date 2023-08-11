EMPORIA (KSNT) – A 37-year-old woman from Emporia was taken to an area hospital after rear-ending a semi-truck trailer on Thursday north of Emporia.

At 6:08 p.m., a 54-year-old man from Houston, Texas was driving a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer south at about 60 mph preparing to exit the highway. The 37-year-old woman who was driving a 2014 Honda Civic rear-ended the trailer of the Freightliner, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Crash logs.

The 37-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck had no apparent injuries, according to KHP crash logs.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the log.