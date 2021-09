LYON CO. (KSNT) – A woman is hurt after her car collided with a train on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Vargas of Emporia was hit by a cargo train around 3 p.m. She was pulled from her Chevrolet Tahoe and airlifted to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The accident happened near road 160 and Road T.