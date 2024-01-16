DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A woman died following a crash in Douglas County on Monday night, according to local law enforcement.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at North 1700 Road and East 50 Road. A Toyota Prius was driving west on 1700 Road when it tried to turn at a curve in the road. The Prius entered the opposite lane and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving east.

The driver of the Prius, identified as 48-year-old Zipporah Koimburi, of Wakarusa, was taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment. She later died from her injuries.

