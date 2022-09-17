SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning.

Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgewick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a cement bridge pillar in the center median. When the car stopped in the center median, airbags were deployed but Smiley was trapped in the vehicle.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.