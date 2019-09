TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A female biker was sent to a hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in southeast Topeka.

A woman was biking in a crosswalk around 8:00 a.m. near Southeast 21st & Adams Streets when a car hit her while turning south on Adams, according to Topeka police.

The woman has minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Topeka police said the incident is under investigation.