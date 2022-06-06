MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A woman in Riley County is recovering after she was shot in the leg.

On Sunday, June 5, police were called to a home in the 900 block of Bluemont Avenue at 2:44 a.m. A 21-year-old woman told police an unknown man punched her in the face, shot her in the leg and fired multiple rounds into the air, according to the Riley County Police Department.

She was treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for her minor injury and later released.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.