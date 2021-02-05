Woman pushed from car in Topeka, police continue search for man who shoved her from the vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers responding to the area near Southeast 21st and Iowa thought they were responding to a hit-and-run but learned after getting there a woman had been purposely pushed from the vehicle.

The driver, 20-year-old Joshua Aaron Reed of Topeka, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

The man involved in the domestic dispute has not been caught and police continue to investigate and search for him.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email

telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.