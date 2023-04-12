RANDOLPH (KSNT) – Officers arrested an allegedly intoxicated woman Tuesday after she resisted arrest following a car crash in Randolph.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) reports that a crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on April 11 near the intersection of West Randolph and North 1st St. in Randolph. Upon arrival, law enforcement found an unoccupied Dodge Grand Caravan still running that had struck a power pole.

A short time later, officers found the driver, later identified as Krystle Zimmer, 33, of St. George in the 100 block of Randolph St., according to the RCPD. The responding officers found Zimmer to be intoxicated who then tried to run away.

Zimmer was detained by the officers and, while they were trying to place her in handcuffs, she allegedly resisted by biting two officers and threatening them, according to the RCPD. Zimmer was arrested for driving under the influence, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal threat on a law enforcement officer and interference with a law enforcement officer. She is currently confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.