Woman says man attempted to grab her while jogging on Lawrence trail

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a woman said she was jogging on a local trail when a man attempted to grab her.

Police were notified of this incident Thursday afternoon. The 40-year-old woman said she was jogging on the Prairie Park Nature Trail around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning when the male suspect attempted to grab her from behind.

The victim was able to fight to get away from the suspect and flee the area.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing light colored pants and white shoes with black stripes, possibly Adidas brand shoes. Police said the suspect was possibly associated with a blue tent in the park that was near a picnic table in the center of the park.

Police said additional actions taken by the suspect indicate the crime was sexually motivated.

Officers responding to the location of the incident Thursday afternoon were unable to locate any people in the area. Patrol officers and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

The Lawrence Police Department is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Mary’s Lake, or the Prairie Park Nature Trail on Thursday morning who may have seen any individuals on the path to contact us at (785)832-7509 to provide that information.