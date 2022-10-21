TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka woman after a home invasion and robbery back in February, 2022.

Lindsey Self was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, totaling in seven felonies. She was one of three suspects in the crime, according to the district attorney’s office.

Three people broke into a home at 8301 SW 29th St. and shot a gun on Feb. 1, 2022, according to District Attorney Mike Kagay. The victim who called 911 was hiding in a closet upstairs, but the suspects already fled the scene when Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived. A man, two women and three kids were all inside at the time.

The three suspects approached the home and told the people inside that their car broke down and they needed to use a phone to make a call, according to Kagay. The suspects then forced their way into the home when one of the victims offered to make a call for them. The trio pulled out guns and one of them fired, then placed the man into handcuffs. Everyone else was able to escape upstairs in order to call 911.

Self is sentenced to 316 months with the Kansas Secretary of Corrections, according to Kagay. The investigation involving the other two suspects is ongoing.