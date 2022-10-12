TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been sentenced for a 2021 murder.

According to release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders was sentenced Wednesday for the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez. Borders entered a plea agreement and was convicted earlier this year for multiple felonies which included:

Attempted murder in the first degree, premeditated

Aggravated battery

Three counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated endangering of a child

Borders will serve a life sentence with a minimum of 50 years before she is eligible for parole for the charge of murder. If Borders is granted parole, she must then serve an additional seven-month sentence for the aggravated endangering of a child charge. All other sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

On March 26, 2021, law enforcement was called to the 3000 block SE Bryant Street at 10:22 p.m. on multiple reports of gunshots. Topeka Police Department officers arrived and found Craig-Rodriguez suffering from a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and a third victim suffering from multiple lacerations. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Two suspects had arrived at the residence armed with a handgun and forced their way into the home, according to the DA’s Office. They shot two people and used the handgun to “pistol-whip” a third victim. The suspects then fled in a vehicle that was later found to have been involved in a traffic accident near 31st and Adams. When law enforcement arrived at the scene of the accident, both suspects had left the area.

A subsequent investigation by the TPD revealed the identity of one of the suspects as Borders. The other suspect was identified as Devonta Miller. Both suspects were found and taken into custody on March 28, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. They were later charged in Shawnee County.

Miller was initially charged with:

Murder in the first degree

Four counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Two counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated endangering of a child

Criminal possession of a firearm by a felon

Failure to stop at an accident

Borders was initially charged with:

Murder in the first degree

Four counts of aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated burglary

Two counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated endangering of a child

Failure to stop at an accident

Miller is set for a competency hearing on Oct. 13, 2022. He is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.