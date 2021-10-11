Woman shot in Topeka with BB gun treated at KU Med Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police said someone shot a woman with a BB gun Saturday evening and she was taken by air ambulance to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

Topeka police officers were called to 21st and Indiana around 11:45 p.m. Saturday evening for a gunshot victim. The female victim was taken to a local hospital but later transported to KU Medical Center for further treatment according to Topeka police.

Topeka police said they have no description of the suspects at this time but believe they might have been in a light blue passenger car.

In March of this year residents of Topeka submitted photos of windows being shot out with what they suspected were BB guns.